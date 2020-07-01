4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome home to this light and bright Studio City pool home. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the expansive chef's kitchen. Perhaps you can host a BBQ and pool party in the private back yard? If relaxing is more your speed, curl up with a good book by one of the three cozy fireplaces. The home features gleaming hardwood floors, a huge master suite and a bonus 3rd floor loft that would make a perfect playroom or office. With a formal dining room, living room as well as a spacious family room, the home is well suited for both large and more intimate gatherings. The property is in the heart of Studio City and is conveniently close to both Harvard Westlake and Campbell Hall not to mention the award-winning Riverside Drive Charter Elementary School. Best of all, you are just a stroll away from parks, libraries and some the area's best shopping, dining and nightlife.