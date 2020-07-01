All apartments in Los Angeles
4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue
4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue

4640 Laurelgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4640 Laurelgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this light and bright Studio City pool home. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the expansive chef's kitchen. Perhaps you can host a BBQ and pool party in the private back yard? If relaxing is more your speed, curl up with a good book by one of the three cozy fireplaces. The home features gleaming hardwood floors, a huge master suite and a bonus 3rd floor loft that would make a perfect playroom or office. With a formal dining room, living room as well as a spacious family room, the home is well suited for both large and more intimate gatherings. The property is in the heart of Studio City and is conveniently close to both Harvard Westlake and Campbell Hall not to mention the award-winning Riverside Drive Charter Elementary School. Best of all, you are just a stroll away from parks, libraries and some the area's best shopping, dining and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue have any available units?
4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue have?
Some of 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 LAURELGROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

