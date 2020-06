Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Spacious unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 3/4 bathrooms in desirable Sherman Oaks. This newly remodeled unit boasts wood floors, onyx counter tops, new windows, walk-in closets in each bedroom, a balcony, central air and heat, and two assigned side by side covered parking with storage. Hot and cold water is included in the rent. The complex is very quiet with only 14 units, and provides a community pool, community laundry and barbecue area. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.