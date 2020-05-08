All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4601 BALBOA Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

4601 BALBOA Avenue

4601 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
wine room
Nestled behind private gates & lavish driveway on over 1.6 Acres, prime Encino South of the Boulevard location, stunning Mediterranean villa offers a private oasis filled with an artful blend of European styles & luxurious amenities. Nearly 10,000Sqf of living space, 2 story home is the ultimate indulgence in luxury & opulence. Grand formal entry with soaring ceilings, elegant double staircase & inlaid mosaic floor. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and brand new appliances. Grand master suite with sitting area that opens to private balcony. Master bath with jet tub & his/hers vanities. secondary bedrooms, each with own bath. Library/study with fireplace. Formal dining room, media room, game room, separate family room, climate controlled wine room. Private lavish grounds include an inviting pool, spa and water features, large grassy area and outdoor living room with room with with fireplace, built in BBQ and kitchen area & patios epitomizing the indoor outdoor California living

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 BALBOA Avenue have any available units?
4601 BALBOA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 BALBOA Avenue have?
Some of 4601 BALBOA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 BALBOA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4601 BALBOA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 BALBOA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4601 BALBOA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4601 BALBOA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4601 BALBOA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4601 BALBOA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 BALBOA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 BALBOA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4601 BALBOA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4601 BALBOA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4601 BALBOA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 BALBOA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 BALBOA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
