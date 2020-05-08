4601 BALBOA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room wine room

Nestled behind private gates & lavish driveway on over 1.6 Acres, prime Encino South of the Boulevard location, stunning Mediterranean villa offers a private oasis filled with an artful blend of European styles & luxurious amenities. Nearly 10,000Sqf of living space, 2 story home is the ultimate indulgence in luxury & opulence. Grand formal entry with soaring ceilings, elegant double staircase & inlaid mosaic floor. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and brand new appliances. Grand master suite with sitting area that opens to private balcony. Master bath with jet tub & his/hers vanities. secondary bedrooms, each with own bath. Library/study with fireplace. Formal dining room, media room, game room, separate family room, climate controlled wine room. Private lavish grounds include an inviting pool, spa and water features, large grassy area and outdoor living room with room with with fireplace, built in BBQ and kitchen area & patios epitomizing the indoor outdoor California living