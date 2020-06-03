All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4600 Via Dolce - 105
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

4600 Via Dolce - 105

4600 via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

4600 via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MARINA DEL REY 2-BR/ 2-BATH w/ Central Air, Fireplace, Balcony, Patio, Pool, PET OK, 2-CAR TANDEM PARKING! - Classic 2-Bedroom/ 2-Bath features Central Air, Fireplace, Carpet, Complete Kitchen with Stove and Dishwasher, Balcony (off of Living Room and Bedroom), Laundry Room with Hook Ups, Pool, Intercom-Access Building, and 2 Underground Parking Spots. 5-minutes from Marina Beach (Mother's Beach)- and 15-minutes from Venice Beach. Water and Trash Included. One Pet Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139/ or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

(RLNE3322438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Via Dolce - 105 have any available units?
4600 Via Dolce - 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Via Dolce - 105 have?
Some of 4600 Via Dolce - 105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Via Dolce - 105 currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Via Dolce - 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Via Dolce - 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Via Dolce - 105 is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Via Dolce - 105 offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Via Dolce - 105 offers parking.
Does 4600 Via Dolce - 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Via Dolce - 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Via Dolce - 105 have a pool?
Yes, 4600 Via Dolce - 105 has a pool.
Does 4600 Via Dolce - 105 have accessible units?
No, 4600 Via Dolce - 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Via Dolce - 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Via Dolce - 105 has units with dishwashers.
