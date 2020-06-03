4600 Via Dolce - 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MARINA DEL REY 2-BR/ 2-BATH w/ Central Air, Fireplace, Balcony, Patio, Pool, PET OK, 2-CAR TANDEM PARKING! - Classic 2-Bedroom/ 2-Bath features Central Air, Fireplace, Carpet, Complete Kitchen with Stove and Dishwasher, Balcony (off of Living Room and Bedroom), Laundry Room with Hook Ups, Pool, Intercom-Access Building, and 2 Underground Parking Spots. 5-minutes from Marina Beach (Mother's Beach)- and 15-minutes from Venice Beach. Water and Trash Included. One Pet Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139/ or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



