4600 Poe Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

updated Gated two story Home located South of Ventura blvd in a quiet secured neighborhood, The house features light & bright,modern style kitchen ,ceaser's stone counters ,stainless steel appliances,breakfast counter, family room ,formal dining area and living room,recess lighting and skylights, beautiful iron staircase, upstairs with large 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms two spacious master suites, master bathroom with shower and Jacuzzi tub, walk-in close, two car garage and bonus room. Yard with trees views, pool & spa . Enjoy community Tennis court and club house with pool. May be leased with some furniture.