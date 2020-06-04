All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

4600 Poe Avenue

4600 Poe Avenue · (818) 522-3565
Location

4600 Poe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,650

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
updated Gated two story Home located South of Ventura blvd in a quiet secured neighborhood, The house features light & bright,modern style kitchen ,ceaser's stone counters ,stainless steel appliances,breakfast counter, family room ,formal dining area and living room,recess lighting and skylights, beautiful iron staircase, upstairs with large 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms two spacious master suites, master bathroom with shower and Jacuzzi tub, walk-in close, two car garage and bonus room. Yard with trees views, pool & spa . Enjoy community Tennis court and club house with pool. May be leased with some furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Poe Avenue have any available units?
4600 Poe Avenue has a unit available for $6,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Poe Avenue have?
Some of 4600 Poe Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Poe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Poe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Poe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Poe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4600 Poe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Poe Avenue offers parking.
Does 4600 Poe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Poe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Poe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4600 Poe Avenue has a pool.
Does 4600 Poe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4600 Poe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Poe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Poe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
