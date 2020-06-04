4600 Poe Avenue

Amenities
updated Gated two story Home located South of Ventura blvd in a quiet secured neighborhood, The house features light & bright,modern style kitchen ,ceaser's stone counters ,stainless steel appliances,breakfast counter, family room ,formal dining area and living room,recess lighting and skylights, beautiful iron staircase, upstairs with large 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms two spacious master suites, master bathroom with shower and Jacuzzi tub, walk-in close, two car garage and bonus room. Yard with trees views, pool & spa . Enjoy community Tennis court and club house with pool. May be leased with some furniture.