All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4600 DON LORENZO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4600 DON LORENZO Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:16 AM

4600 DON LORENZO Drive

4600 Don Lorenzo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4600 Don Lorenzo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to Baldwin Hills Estates Neighborhood! Take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy this 3 Level Townhouse! The Terra Nova Complex offers aquiet and gated pet friendly community w/ tree-lined walkway. Nestled in a great neighborhood for an active lifestyle near beautiful parks and hiking trails perfect for walking/jogging. You'll enjoy cooking in the modern Kitchen w/ loads of countertops and storage, and stainless-steel Appliances, breakfast bar and an alcove office w/ built in cabinets. Relax in your Living Room w/ gas Fireplace and access to your patio for great dining and entertaining. Enjoy your formal Dining room, host a dinner party or a private affair. Stairs lead to the 2nd and 3rd Floors w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms. The Master Suite w/ walk-in closet and private Bath is on the 2nd Floor. The 2-car garage w/ direct entry, storage and laundry area. Central Heating and A/C. Conveniently located near Freeways, Expo Lines, Theaters, Shopping, Kenneth Hahn, +MORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 DON LORENZO Drive have any available units?
4600 DON LORENZO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 DON LORENZO Drive have?
Some of 4600 DON LORENZO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 DON LORENZO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4600 DON LORENZO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 DON LORENZO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 DON LORENZO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4600 DON LORENZO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4600 DON LORENZO Drive offers parking.
Does 4600 DON LORENZO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4600 DON LORENZO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 DON LORENZO Drive have a pool?
No, 4600 DON LORENZO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4600 DON LORENZO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4600 DON LORENZO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 DON LORENZO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 DON LORENZO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College