4600 DON LORENZO Drive

Welcome to Baldwin Hills Estates Neighborhood! Take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy this 3 Level Townhouse! The Terra Nova Complex offers aquiet and gated pet friendly community w/ tree-lined walkway. Nestled in a great neighborhood for an active lifestyle near beautiful parks and hiking trails perfect for walking/jogging. You'll enjoy cooking in the modern Kitchen w/ loads of countertops and storage, and stainless-steel Appliances, breakfast bar and an alcove office w/ built in cabinets. Relax in your Living Room w/ gas Fireplace and access to your patio for great dining and entertaining. Enjoy your formal Dining room, host a dinner party or a private affair. Stairs lead to the 2nd and 3rd Floors w/ 3 spacious Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms. The Master Suite w/ walk-in closet and private Bath is on the 2nd Floor. The 2-car garage w/ direct entry, storage and laundry area. Central Heating and A/C. Conveniently located near Freeways, Expo Lines, Theaters, Shopping, Kenneth Hahn, +MORE