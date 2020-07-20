All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

459 North FLORES Street

459 North Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

459 North Flores Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
One of the best Light and Bright homes in one of the best neighborhoods! Recently renovated, this gated + private, 5 bed/5 Bath Main Home & 2 bed/1 Bath Guest Home offers privacy, comfort, and serenity in the heart of the city. With clean lines & balance throughout you will instantly feel at 'home'. The Upper Level showcases 2 Master Suites, a third bedroom + laundry. The Main Master feat. an oversized balcony, sitting area, wet bar, walk-in closet & a spa like master bath. The junior master suite is very spacious w/ a walk-in closet, shower, & overlooks the pool/spa. The Main Level offers a Minimalistic Kitchen w/ Luxury level Miele Appliances,beautiful breakfast bar off the center island & a Hidden Miele Refrigerator.The Family room w/ formal sitting area and fireplace provides a place to relax as you look over to the pool & spa. The home is complete with a guest house,plenty of parking, & moments from shops, restaurants + more.Shorter term avail at higher rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 North FLORES Street have any available units?
459 North FLORES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 North FLORES Street have?
Some of 459 North FLORES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 North FLORES Street currently offering any rent specials?
459 North FLORES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 North FLORES Street pet-friendly?
No, 459 North FLORES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 459 North FLORES Street offer parking?
Yes, 459 North FLORES Street offers parking.
Does 459 North FLORES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 North FLORES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 North FLORES Street have a pool?
Yes, 459 North FLORES Street has a pool.
Does 459 North FLORES Street have accessible units?
No, 459 North FLORES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 459 North FLORES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 North FLORES Street has units with dishwashers.
