459 North FLORES Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

One of the best Light and Bright homes in one of the best neighborhoods! Recently renovated, this gated + private, 5 bed/5 Bath Main Home & 2 bed/1 Bath Guest Home offers privacy, comfort, and serenity in the heart of the city. With clean lines & balance throughout you will instantly feel at 'home'. The Upper Level showcases 2 Master Suites, a third bedroom + laundry. The Main Master feat. an oversized balcony, sitting area, wet bar, walk-in closet & a spa like master bath. The junior master suite is very spacious w/ a walk-in closet, shower, & overlooks the pool/spa. The Main Level offers a Minimalistic Kitchen w/ Luxury level Miele Appliances,beautiful breakfast bar off the center island & a Hidden Miele Refrigerator.The Family room w/ formal sitting area and fireplace provides a place to relax as you look over to the pool & spa. The home is complete with a guest house,plenty of parking, & moments from shops, restaurants + more.Shorter term avail at higher rates.