459 North FLORES Street

Amenities
One of the best Light and Bright homes in one of the best neighborhoods! Recently renovated, this gated + private, 5 bed/5 Bath Main Home & 2 bed/1 Bath Guest Home offers privacy, comfort, and serenity in the heart of the city. With clean lines & balance throughout you will instantly feel at 'home'. The Upper Level showcases 2 Master Suites, a third bedroom + laundry. The Main Master feat. an oversized balcony, sitting area, wet bar, walk-in closet & a spa like master bath. The junior master suite is very spacious w/ a walk-in closet, shower, & overlooks the pool/spa. The Main Level offers a Minimalistic Kitchen w/ Luxury level Miele Appliances,beautiful breakfast bar off the center island & a Hidden Miele Refrigerator.The Family room w/ formal sitting area and fireplace provides a place to relax as you look over to the pool & spa. The home is complete with a guest house,plenty of parking, & moments from shops, restaurants + more.Shorter term avail at higher rates.