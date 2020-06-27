All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4560 PAULHAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4560 PAULHAN Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

4560 PAULHAN Avenue

4560 Paulhan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4560 Paulhan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
With new flooring and fresh paint, this one bedroom, one bath unit is ready for a new tenant to settle in to! The open living and dining area is bright and spacious, with a charming decorative fireplace at one end. The kitchen has new countertops and plenty of cabinet space, plus access to the side walkway. At the end of the hall is the three-quarter bath and the bedroom. There are several closets in the unit providing tons of storage space. Located on one side of a bungalow duplex near Occidental College, this is a prime Eagle Rock location to call home. Enjoy the amenities that Oxy offers, or head out for shopping and dining along York Boulevard, up Eagle Rock Blvd and along Colorado! There is one parking spot off-street available. Landlord pays for water, tenant pays for all other utilities. Pets are upon review and if accepted will require an additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 PAULHAN Avenue have any available units?
4560 PAULHAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 PAULHAN Avenue have?
Some of 4560 PAULHAN Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 PAULHAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4560 PAULHAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 PAULHAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 PAULHAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4560 PAULHAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4560 PAULHAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4560 PAULHAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 PAULHAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 PAULHAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4560 PAULHAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4560 PAULHAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4560 PAULHAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 PAULHAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 PAULHAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College