4560 PAULHAN Avenue

With new flooring and fresh paint, this one bedroom, one bath unit is ready for a new tenant to settle in to! The open living and dining area is bright and spacious, with a charming decorative fireplace at one end. The kitchen has new countertops and plenty of cabinet space, plus access to the side walkway. At the end of the hall is the three-quarter bath and the bedroom. There are several closets in the unit providing tons of storage space. Located on one side of a bungalow duplex near Occidental College, this is a prime Eagle Rock location to call home. Enjoy the amenities that Oxy offers, or head out for shopping and dining along York Boulevard, up Eagle Rock Blvd and along Colorado! There is one parking spot off-street available. Landlord pays for water, tenant pays for all other utilities. Pets are upon review and if accepted will require an additional pet deposit.