4552 MARTSON Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill

Spectacular light-filled, newly renovated, Mid-Century home, created by renowned architect Edward Fickett, and located inside a private, gated street of only 10 homes. Fully furnished and impeccably decorated, this home exudes warmth, character, and tranquility. Fully stocked chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, Sub Zero refrigerators and a vast center island with countertop seating. Both the master and guest bedroom have incredible views with direct access to the backyard. The third bedroom is functioning as an office but has a pull out sleeper couch and a bed can be added upon request. Formal dining room with seating for 8. Bonus "playroom" with pool table and fireplace. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows create the perfect indoor/outdoor living space. Oversized, grassy backyard with pool, BBQ, dining tables and multiple sitting areas. Situated on one acre of property, this home boasts expansive, unobstructed sunrise/sunset views. $17,500/mo for less than 6 mos rental