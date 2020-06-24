All apartments in Los Angeles
4552 MARTSON Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:00 PM

4552 MARTSON Drive

4552 N Martson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4552 N Martson Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Spectacular light-filled, newly renovated, Mid-Century home, created by renowned architect Edward Fickett, and located inside a private, gated street of only 10 homes. Fully furnished and impeccably decorated, this home exudes warmth, character, and tranquility. Fully stocked chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, Sub Zero refrigerators and a vast center island with countertop seating. Both the master and guest bedroom have incredible views with direct access to the backyard. The third bedroom is functioning as an office but has a pull out sleeper couch and a bed can be added upon request. Formal dining room with seating for 8. Bonus "playroom" with pool table and fireplace. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows create the perfect indoor/outdoor living space. Oversized, grassy backyard with pool, BBQ, dining tables and multiple sitting areas. Situated on one acre of property, this home boasts expansive, unobstructed sunrise/sunset views. $17,500/mo for less than 6 mos rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 MARTSON Drive have any available units?
4552 MARTSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 MARTSON Drive have?
Some of 4552 MARTSON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 MARTSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4552 MARTSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 MARTSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4552 MARTSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4552 MARTSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4552 MARTSON Drive offers parking.
Does 4552 MARTSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 MARTSON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 MARTSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4552 MARTSON Drive has a pool.
Does 4552 MARTSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4552 MARTSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 MARTSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 MARTSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
