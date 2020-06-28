4550 Ensenada Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning Woodland Hills Home, South of the Boulevard! - Welcome to this Architectural Digest quality absolutely gorgeous, fully remodeled, 4 BED/3.5 Bath View Home nestled into a quiet street in highly desirable Woodland Hills! The property owner did not spare any expense refinishing this spacious home from top to bottom! You are greeted with beautiful Mediterranean Rustic double doors that lead you to an open floor plan living area. The living room, family room and kitchen combine to form a remarkable great room with even more remarkable views. Drink in the high quality finishes including beautiful European Oak Floors, recessed lighting, over-sized windows and high ceilings throughout. A large skylight above the custom rod iron railing floods the living space with natural light. Cooler Nights Approaching? No problem! Turn on your Tiled Gas Fireplace! The ultimate chefs kitchen lives here! Over-sized Quartz Countertop Island, sink, and loads of cabinet/drawers just on the Island alone! Pull up some bar stools and call your friends/family over for a cooking lesson! The kitchen features top of the line stainless steel MIELE appliances such as double steam ovens, dishwasher, and a built-in Coffee Machine. Check out the eye catching Custom Vent Hood and Pot Filler above your 6 Burner Gas Stove Top and Oven. Hosting? Great! Chill and serve your drinks from the mini wine fridge! Step outside to your slate tile Balcony with views for fresh air. There is a half bath for entertaining conveniently located near the entry which features a floating vanity with an incredible high tech censored LED light and LED Mirror. The upstairs Bedroom is spacious with generous closet space. After touring the entry level, step down your spiral staircase to the lower level featuring an open study/office with built ins which would be a perfect library! Oh, all the possibilities! The second and third bedrooms are sizable and have their own private en-suite bathrooms! Your Master Bedroom is huge, features a Titanium Glass Gas Fireplace and opens onto your large, SPA LIKE private en-suite bathroom! Beautiful Porcelain Italian Antolini Floor tile covers the floors and backsplash. An Ameritech Soaking Tub awaits! Double Sink Floating Vanity with Chrome Finishings paired to perfection! Censored LED Light Mirrors and hidden under-cabinet multi-colored hued night lights are just a few of the above and beyond finishes! The master shower features not one, but two RAIN SHOWER HEADs and Built In Bluetooth Audio Speaker System for music! The custom built master walk-in-closet with custom built ins is more than large enough to hold all of your shopping desires! Step into the master bedroom a little further and doors lead to your intimate lower level balcony perfect for watch sunsets, the stars or just the beautiful mountain views. The laundry room includes Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer. More features include: Central Heating and Air conditioning with two units, 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to Home, and Wired ADT Alarm System. Near shopping, restaurants, 101 Freeway, and Woodland Hills Golf Course. Rent includes Gardener. Pets subject to Landlord Approval. Hurry, make this home yours today! You wont be disappointed!



(RLNE4566668)