All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4550 Ensenada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4550 Ensenada Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

4550 Ensenada Drive

4550 Ensenada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4550 Ensenada Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Woodland Hills Home, South of the Boulevard! - Welcome to this Architectural Digest quality absolutely gorgeous, fully remodeled, 4 BED/3.5 Bath View Home nestled into a quiet street in highly desirable Woodland Hills! The property owner did not spare any expense refinishing this spacious home from top to bottom! You are greeted with beautiful Mediterranean Rustic double doors that lead you to an open floor plan living area. The living room, family room and kitchen combine to form a remarkable great room with even more remarkable views. Drink in the high quality finishes including beautiful European Oak Floors, recessed lighting, over-sized windows and high ceilings throughout. A large skylight above the custom rod iron railing floods the living space with natural light. Cooler Nights Approaching? No problem! Turn on your Tiled Gas Fireplace! The ultimate chefs kitchen lives here! Over-sized Quartz Countertop Island, sink, and loads of cabinet/drawers just on the Island alone! Pull up some bar stools and call your friends/family over for a cooking lesson! The kitchen features top of the line stainless steel MIELE appliances such as double steam ovens, dishwasher, and a built-in Coffee Machine. Check out the eye catching Custom Vent Hood and Pot Filler above your 6 Burner Gas Stove Top and Oven. Hosting? Great! Chill and serve your drinks from the mini wine fridge! Step outside to your slate tile Balcony with views for fresh air. There is a half bath for entertaining conveniently located near the entry which features a floating vanity with an incredible high tech censored LED light and LED Mirror. The upstairs Bedroom is spacious with generous closet space. After touring the entry level, step down your spiral staircase to the lower level featuring an open study/office with built ins which would be a perfect library! Oh, all the possibilities! The second and third bedrooms are sizable and have their own private en-suite bathrooms! Your Master Bedroom is huge, features a Titanium Glass Gas Fireplace and opens onto your large, SPA LIKE private en-suite bathroom! Beautiful Porcelain Italian Antolini Floor tile covers the floors and backsplash. An Ameritech Soaking Tub awaits! Double Sink Floating Vanity with Chrome Finishings paired to perfection! Censored LED Light Mirrors and hidden under-cabinet multi-colored hued night lights are just a few of the above and beyond finishes! The master shower features not one, but two RAIN SHOWER HEADs and Built In Bluetooth Audio Speaker System for music! The custom built master walk-in-closet with custom built ins is more than large enough to hold all of your shopping desires! Step into the master bedroom a little further and doors lead to your intimate lower level balcony perfect for watch sunsets, the stars or just the beautiful mountain views. The laundry room includes Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer. More features include: Central Heating and Air conditioning with two units, 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to Home, and Wired ADT Alarm System. Near shopping, restaurants, 101 Freeway, and Woodland Hills Golf Course. Rent includes Gardener. Pets subject to Landlord Approval. Hurry, make this home yours today! You wont be disappointed!

(RLNE4566668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 Ensenada Drive have any available units?
4550 Ensenada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 Ensenada Drive have?
Some of 4550 Ensenada Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 Ensenada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Ensenada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Ensenada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4550 Ensenada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4550 Ensenada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4550 Ensenada Drive offers parking.
Does 4550 Ensenada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4550 Ensenada Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Ensenada Drive have a pool?
No, 4550 Ensenada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Ensenada Drive have accessible units?
No, 4550 Ensenada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Ensenada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 Ensenada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College