4547 Eagle Rock Blvd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/10/19 Oxy Lofts - Property Id: 68754



Perfect place for you to call home! Luxury 2x2 and 2x2.5 condos, available now!



Perfect community, perfect location- minutes to freeways, minutes to downtown Los Angeles, downtown Pasadena and Glendale! Close to shopping and parks.

Spacious floor plans, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in each unit, assigned parking!



2x2.5 townhomes available in July starting at $2780/month!

0x2 studio lofts available soon for $2650/month!



Apply now and you receive $500 off July's rent!



Call today to schedule an appointment:

818-767-9700/213-379-0160



Oxy Lofts

4547-4555 Eagle Rock Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68754

