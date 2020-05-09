All apartments in Los Angeles
4547 Eagle Rock Blvd

4547 N Eagle Rock Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4547 N Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/10/19 Oxy Lofts - Property Id: 68754

Perfect place for you to call home! Luxury 2x2 and 2x2.5 condos, available now!

Perfect community, perfect location- minutes to freeways, minutes to downtown Los Angeles, downtown Pasadena and Glendale! Close to shopping and parks.
Spacious floor plans, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in each unit, assigned parking!

2x2.5 townhomes available in July starting at $2780/month!
0x2 studio lofts available soon for $2650/month!

Apply now and you receive $500 off July's rent!

Call today to schedule an appointment:
818-767-9700/213-379-0160

Oxy Lofts
4547-4555 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68754
Property Id 68754

(RLNE4970256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have any available units?
4547 Eagle Rock Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have?
Some of 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4547 Eagle Rock Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd offers parking.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have a pool?
No, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4547 Eagle Rock Blvd has units with dishwashers.
