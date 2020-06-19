4542 LOMITA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Be The First To Move Into This Lovely Upstairs 2 BD, 2 BA Unit, (Optional Loft Is 2nd Bedroom). This New Construction Mid-City 4 Unit BLDG Is Surrounded By Mostly Single Family Residences. Front Yard is Drought Tolerant, So It's Always Green And Inviting! Centrally Located Between Culver City And DTLA. Miracle Mile, Century City, USC, Museums, And Beaches Are A Short Drive Away. Walk To Midtown Crossings And Enjoy All It Has To Offer. This Unit Has Sliding Glass Doors With Access To The Balcony. Beautiful hardwood Floors, All New Spacious Kitchen Complete With Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave. Washer Dryer Hook Up. Central Heat And AC, Tankless Water Heater, One Car Parking. Ask About Pet Policy. Must Carry Renters Insurance. Beautiful Unit, This Is A Must See !