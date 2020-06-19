All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4542 LOMITA Street
4542 LOMITA Street

4542 Lomita Street · No Longer Available
Location

4542 Lomita Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Be The First To Move Into This Lovely Upstairs 2 BD, 2 BA Unit, (Optional Loft Is 2nd Bedroom). This New Construction Mid-City 4 Unit BLDG Is Surrounded By Mostly Single Family Residences. Front Yard is Drought Tolerant, So It's Always Green And Inviting! Centrally Located Between Culver City And DTLA. Miracle Mile, Century City, USC, Museums, And Beaches Are A Short Drive Away. Walk To Midtown Crossings And Enjoy All It Has To Offer. This Unit Has Sliding Glass Doors With Access To The Balcony. Beautiful hardwood Floors, All New Spacious Kitchen Complete With Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave. Washer Dryer Hook Up. Central Heat And AC, Tankless Water Heater, One Car Parking. Ask About Pet Policy. Must Carry Renters Insurance. Beautiful Unit, This Is A Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 LOMITA Street have any available units?
4542 LOMITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4542 LOMITA Street have?
Some of 4542 LOMITA Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 LOMITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4542 LOMITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 LOMITA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4542 LOMITA Street is pet friendly.
Does 4542 LOMITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 4542 LOMITA Street offers parking.
Does 4542 LOMITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4542 LOMITA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 LOMITA Street have a pool?
No, 4542 LOMITA Street does not have a pool.
Does 4542 LOMITA Street have accessible units?
No, 4542 LOMITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 LOMITA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4542 LOMITA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
