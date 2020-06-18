All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
454 North SWEETZER Avenue
454 North SWEETZER Avenue

454 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

454 North Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
new construction
Newly constructed, turn key, contemporary home in the heart of Beverly Grove with a detached 2 story guest house. Offered fully furnished, this one of a kind property boasts an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Features include a chef's kitchen, flat screen TV's in all the rooms with a media system and full security. Three bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the main house with one full bedroom in the guest house. Perfect for entertaining, the grounds include an infinity edge pool, spa and outdoor seating around the firepit. The guest house is privately situated with a separate entrance, two kitchens and media room. Ideally located just minutes from shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
454 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 454 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
454 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 454 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 454 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 454 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 454 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 North SWEETZER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 454 North SWEETZER Avenue has a pool.
Does 454 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 454 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 454 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
