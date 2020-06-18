454 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub media room new construction

Newly constructed, turn key, contemporary home in the heart of Beverly Grove with a detached 2 story guest house. Offered fully furnished, this one of a kind property boasts an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Features include a chef's kitchen, flat screen TV's in all the rooms with a media system and full security. Three bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the main house with one full bedroom in the guest house. Perfect for entertaining, the grounds include an infinity edge pool, spa and outdoor seating around the firepit. The guest house is privately situated with a separate entrance, two kitchens and media room. Ideally located just minutes from shops and restaurants.