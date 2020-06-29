Amenities

4539 Hayvenhurst Ave. Available 11/01/19 Gated Encino 3+3, S of the Blvd w/upgrades + more! (4539 Hayvenhurst) - Extra-spacious home in PRIME Encino location! Remodeled + upgraded! Located in the Lanaii St. elementary school. Amenities include (but not limited to): electric rod iron gated entry; single-story floorplan w/almost 2700 SQF of space; 3BR + 3BA; living room w/fireplace; large family room w/fireplace + vaulted, beamed ceilings - perfect for parties; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); dining area; master bedroom w/upgraded bath featuring steam shower; washer + dryer provided; central air; ceramic tile, carpet + hardwood flooring; solar panels; backyard w/patio + fenced in pool great for entertaining; pets allowed w/owners approval + additional deposit; gardener + pool service included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + large driveway - plenty of parking for all of your guests. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



