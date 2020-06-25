4536 Griffin Avenue

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Terrific, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom APARTMENT home property rental situated in Arroyo Seco neighborhood in Los Angeles. This unit offers comfort, convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown South Pasadena.



FEATURES:

- Newly renovated, bright interior; vinyl flooring

- Kitchen is equipped with oven and refrigerator; fine cabinets with lots of storage space

- Built-in closet in the bedroom

- Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo in its bathroom

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Central wall heating

- Side Yard (maintained by owner), patio, and small deck at the main entrance

- Off-street parking



The tenant pays gas (California Gas), electricity (L.A Department of Water and Power), trash, and sewage. Water (L.A. Department of Water and Power) will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed and no smoking in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Montecito Heights Recreation Center, Lummis Park, and Sycamore Grove Park.



Bus lines:

252 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

81 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

83 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 mile

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.8 mile



No Pets Allowed



