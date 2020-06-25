All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4536 Griffin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4536 Griffin Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

4536 Griffin Avenue

4536 Griffin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4536 Griffin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Terrific, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom APARTMENT home property rental situated in Arroyo Seco neighborhood in Los Angeles. This unit offers comfort, convenience, and is just minutes away to and from Downtown South Pasadena.

FEATURES:
- Newly renovated, bright interior; vinyl flooring
- Kitchen is equipped with oven and refrigerator; fine cabinets with lots of storage space
- Built-in closet in the bedroom
- Vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo in its bathroom
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Central wall heating
- Side Yard (maintained by owner), patio, and small deck at the main entrance
- Off-street parking

The tenant pays gas (California Gas), electricity (L.A Department of Water and Power), trash, and sewage. Water (L.A. Department of Water and Power) will be covered by the landlord. No pets allowed and no smoking in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Montecito Heights Recreation Center, Lummis Park, and Sycamore Grove Park.

Bus lines:
252 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
81 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
83 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 mile
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.8 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Griffin Avenue have any available units?
4536 Griffin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Griffin Avenue have?
Some of 4536 Griffin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Griffin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Griffin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Griffin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Griffin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4536 Griffin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Griffin Avenue offers parking.
Does 4536 Griffin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 Griffin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Griffin Avenue have a pool?
No, 4536 Griffin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Griffin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4536 Griffin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Griffin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 Griffin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College