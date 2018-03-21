4533 Saturn St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious and unfurnished 1,350 square foot duplex unit in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and 1 half bathroom. It also has a two-car garage and one parking spot next to the garage for vehicles or extra storage. Inside, the unit features hardwood floors all throughout excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have durable tiled floors. For climate control, electric heating and remote-controlled ceiling fans in each bedroom is available. The open-concept kitchen consists of a custom backsplash, smooth granite countertops, stylish rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are bright and cozy with ample closet storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property, but only small pets. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Walk score: 79



Nearby parks:

Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center, Washington Irving Pocket Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.65 miles, 8/10

Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.71 miles, 8/10

City Language Immersion Charter (CLIC) - 0.51 miles, 4/10

Alta Loma Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 2/10



Bus lines:

35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

33 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

7 Pico Blvd - 0.3 miles

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4656259)