Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4533 Saturn St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4533 Saturn St

4533 W Saturn St · No Longer Available
Location

4533 W Saturn St, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious and unfurnished 1,350 square foot duplex unit in the Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and 1 half bathroom. It also has a two-car garage and one parking spot next to the garage for vehicles or extra storage. Inside, the unit features hardwood floors all throughout excluding the kitchen and bathrooms that have durable tiled floors. For climate control, electric heating and remote-controlled ceiling fans in each bedroom is available. The open-concept kitchen consists of a custom backsplash, smooth granite countertops, stylish rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are bright and cozy with ample closet storage space. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property, but only small pets. With a pretty decent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Walk score: 79

Nearby parks:
Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center, Washington Irving Pocket Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Queen Anne Place Elementary School - 0.65 miles, 8/10
Citizens of the World Charter School Hollywood - 0.71 miles, 8/10
City Language Immersion Charter (CLIC) - 0.51 miles, 4/10
Alta Loma Elementary School - 0.1 miles, 2/10

Bus lines:
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
33 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
7 Pico Blvd - 0.3 miles
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4656259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Saturn St have any available units?
4533 Saturn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 Saturn St have?
Some of 4533 Saturn St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Saturn St currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Saturn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Saturn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4533 Saturn St is pet friendly.
Does 4533 Saturn St offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Saturn St offers parking.
Does 4533 Saturn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 Saturn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Saturn St have a pool?
No, 4533 Saturn St does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Saturn St have accessible units?
No, 4533 Saturn St does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Saturn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Saturn St has units with dishwashers.
