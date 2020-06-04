453 South Gramercy Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4468115096 ---- Large Remodeled Studio in the Heart of Mid- Wilshire This beautiful, newly remodeled studio is situated between Mid-Wilshire and Larchmont Village. The unit is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Neighborhood amenities: nightlife bar/lounge MAMA LION walking distance, grocery shopping @ Ralph\'s 1 min away, 5 min drive to Hotel Normandie for free yoga on the rooftop! After the completion of months of remodeling, these units have been designed with function and form in mind. This contemporary apartment has been reimagined for today?s lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. The unit features a generous closet plus one parking space. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet friendly New stainless steel appliances Large windows/natural light Parking Included Air Conditioning Open Floor Plan Laundry Onsite Granite countertops Recess lighting LEASE TERMS: one year lease