453 South Gramercy Pl
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

453 South Gramercy Pl

453 South Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Location

453 South Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4468115096 ---- Large Remodeled Studio in the Heart of Mid- Wilshire This beautiful, newly remodeled studio is situated between Mid-Wilshire and Larchmont Village. The unit is in close proximity to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Neighborhood amenities: nightlife bar/lounge MAMA LION walking distance, grocery shopping @ Ralph\'s 1 min away, 5 min drive to Hotel Normandie for free yoga on the rooftop! After the completion of months of remodeling, these units have been designed with function and form in mind. This contemporary apartment has been reimagined for today?s lifestyle. A newly renovated kitchen has been added as well top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. The unit features a generous closet plus one parking space. Available for an immediate move-in. Please call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Pet friendly New stainless steel appliances Large windows/natural light Parking Included Air Conditioning Open Floor Plan Laundry Onsite Granite countertops Recess lighting LEASE TERMS: one year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 South Gramercy Pl have any available units?
453 South Gramercy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 South Gramercy Pl have?
Some of 453 South Gramercy Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 South Gramercy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
453 South Gramercy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 South Gramercy Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 South Gramercy Pl is pet friendly.
Does 453 South Gramercy Pl offer parking?
Yes, 453 South Gramercy Pl offers parking.
Does 453 South Gramercy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 South Gramercy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 South Gramercy Pl have a pool?
No, 453 South Gramercy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 453 South Gramercy Pl have accessible units?
No, 453 South Gramercy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 453 South Gramercy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 South Gramercy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

