Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3

452 South New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

452 South New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
RIGHT OUT OF A STORYBOOK! SUPER SPACIOUS, LIGHT AND AIRY ONE BEDROOM - DECO FIREPLACE - BALCONY- CEDAR CLOSET -GARAGE PARKING
Come join us for an RSVP ONLY Open House!

WHEN: Tuesday 1/29

WHERE: 452 S New Hampshire

TIME: 12:00-12:30 pm

How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@NEWHAMPSHIRE\" to 323-633-0276
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!
This beauty has JUST been renovated! The original hardwoods have been sanded and polished to a honeyed luster. The walls have a new slick of fresh pale grey paint. There are new updated fixtures throughout.
Take in the glam vintage details like the crown moldings, gently arched doorways and the stately deco fireplace. Throw a fabulous dinner party for friends in the spacious dining room right off the charming kitchen. And if entertaining is not your thing, how about a cozy home office?
The sunny bedroom can fit your king with plenty of room to spare. There plenty of storage and closet space -and a cedar closet to boot!
Just in case you didn\'t know - Koreatown is amazing! You never need to leave. The swanky Line Hotel is nearby - wow your friends and family at the greenhouse enclosed restaurant and dine under the stars surrounded by lush greenery. After dinner, no need to go far -- there is the infamous lounge downstairs where you can sample their famous Uni Martini. Cozy and sleek cafes also abound along with awesome BBQ restaurants and a even a super clean, modern cinema just minutes away. There is even a recently opened Target a few streets away! Better yet? it is less than 10 minutes from Larchmont, Los Feliz and Silverlake.

Available Now
One Year Minimum Lease
One Month\'s Security Deposit
Water Paid
Laundry Off-Site
Gas and Electric Paid by Tenant
Strict No Pets Policy :(

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 have any available units?
452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 have?
Some of 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 currently offering any rent specials?
452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 pet-friendly?
No, 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 offer parking?
Yes, 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 offers parking.
Does 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 have a pool?
No, 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 does not have a pool.
Does 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 have accessible units?
No, 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

