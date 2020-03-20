452 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

RIGHT OUT OF A STORYBOOK! SUPER SPACIOUS, LIGHT AND AIRY ONE BEDROOM - DECO FIREPLACE - BALCONY- CEDAR CLOSET -GARAGE PARKING

Come join us for an RSVP ONLY Open House!



WHEN: Tuesday 1/29



WHERE: 452 S New Hampshire



TIME: 12:00-12:30 pm



How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@NEWHAMPSHIRE\" to 323-633-0276

This beauty has JUST been renovated! The original hardwoods have been sanded and polished to a honeyed luster. The walls have a new slick of fresh pale grey paint. There are new updated fixtures throughout.

Take in the glam vintage details like the crown moldings, gently arched doorways and the stately deco fireplace. Throw a fabulous dinner party for friends in the spacious dining room right off the charming kitchen. And if entertaining is not your thing, how about a cozy home office?

The sunny bedroom can fit your king with plenty of room to spare. There plenty of storage and closet space -and a cedar closet to boot!

Just in case you didn\'t know - Koreatown is amazing! You never need to leave. The swanky Line Hotel is nearby - wow your friends and family at the greenhouse enclosed restaurant and dine under the stars surrounded by lush greenery. After dinner, no need to go far -- there is the infamous lounge downstairs where you can sample their famous Uni Martini. Cozy and sleek cafes also abound along with awesome BBQ restaurants and a even a super clean, modern cinema just minutes away. There is even a recently opened Target a few streets away! Better yet? it is less than 10 minutes from Larchmont, Los Feliz and Silverlake.



Available Now

One Year Minimum Lease

One Month\'s Security Deposit

Water Paid

Laundry Off-Site

Gas and Electric Paid by Tenant

Strict No Pets Policy :(