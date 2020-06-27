All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4510 Tyrone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4510 Tyrone Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

4510 Tyrone Avenue

4510 Tyrone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4510 Tyrone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxurious living awaits! Located in the heart of the fabulous Library Square neighborhood in Sherman Oaks, this lovely property is ready for a new family to call it home. Soaring two story ceilings and sweeping staircase with custom artistic iron banisters invite you in, where you’ll find a perfectly flowing floor plan fit for a large family or anyone who likes large rooms, open spaces, and entertaining! Elaborate feasts can be created in the gourmet kitchen complete with large center island with ample storage, Viking 6 burner range & grill, two dishwashers, 2 sinks, trash compactor, huge built in fridge & freezer, and spacious pantry. Kitchen opens to comfortable family room with fireplace and the beautiful backyard with swimming pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen! One en-suite bedroom downstairs, and 4 en-suite bedrooms upstairs with grand master suite, huge walk in closet & private balcony, and a spa like master bathroom. Built-in speakers and central vacuum add to your convenient lifestyle. Enjoy all the restaurants, shopping and coffee houses surrounding the neighborhood just a block away, along with easy access to freeways, canyons, and great schools. This is Sherman Oaks oaks living at its best! Be sure to check out the 3D Property Experience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have any available units?
4510 Tyrone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have?
Some of 4510 Tyrone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Tyrone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Tyrone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Tyrone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4510 Tyrone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Tyrone Avenue offers parking.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Tyrone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4510 Tyrone Avenue has a pool.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4510 Tyrone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Tyrone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 Tyrone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College