4510 Tyrone Avenue

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Luxurious living awaits! Located in the heart of the fabulous Library Square neighborhood in Sherman Oaks, this lovely property is ready for a new family to call it home. Soaring two story ceilings and sweeping staircase with custom artistic iron banisters invite you in, where you’ll find a perfectly flowing floor plan fit for a large family or anyone who likes large rooms, open spaces, and entertaining! Elaborate feasts can be created in the gourmet kitchen complete with large center island with ample storage, Viking 6 burner range & grill, two dishwashers, 2 sinks, trash compactor, huge built in fridge & freezer, and spacious pantry. Kitchen opens to comfortable family room with fireplace and the beautiful backyard with swimming pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen! One en-suite bedroom downstairs, and 4 en-suite bedrooms upstairs with grand master suite, huge walk in closet & private balcony, and a spa like master bathroom. Built-in speakers and central vacuum add to your convenient lifestyle. Enjoy all the restaurants, shopping and coffee houses surrounding the neighborhood just a block away, along with easy access to freeways, canyons, and great schools. This is Sherman Oaks oaks living at its best! Be sure to check out the 3D Property Experience!