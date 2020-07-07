All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

451 S. Cochran Ave

451 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

451 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cb5bd2058 ---- This airy, vintage style one bedroom apartment is located in one of the best areas of LA. Walking distance to SK Donuts, Trader Joes, LACMA, the Grove, La Tropezianne, Republique, Odys & Penelope and more. Plus just a hop skip and a jump to Hollywood, Griffith Park or DTLA. You'll love this beautiful building and the tree-lined street. The apartment features original wood built-ins, archways, space and generous closets. This space has true vintage style, a great view, large windows, with a lot of natural light during the day. The lovely bright kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and contains custom cabinetry, appliances, and a dining nook. Available for immediate move-in. Feel free to call or text (424) 400-7010 KEY FEATURES: Vanity Appliances included New A/C Large Windows/Natural Light Street parking only Pet Policy: Allowed Laundry: Shared LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 S. Cochran Ave have any available units?
451 S. Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 451 S. Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
451 S. Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 S. Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 S. Cochran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 451 S. Cochran Ave offer parking?
No, 451 S. Cochran Ave does not offer parking.
Does 451 S. Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 S. Cochran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 S. Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 451 S. Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 451 S. Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 451 S. Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 451 S. Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 S. Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 S. Cochran Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 451 S. Cochran Ave has units with air conditioning.

