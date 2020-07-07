451 S. Cochran Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cb5bd2058 ---- This airy, vintage style one bedroom apartment is located in one of the best areas of LA. Walking distance to SK Donuts, Trader Joes, LACMA, the Grove, La Tropezianne, Republique, Odys & Penelope and more. Plus just a hop skip and a jump to Hollywood, Griffith Park or DTLA. You'll love this beautiful building and the tree-lined street. The apartment features original wood built-ins, archways, space and generous closets. This space has true vintage style, a great view, large windows, with a lot of natural light during the day. The lovely bright kitchen is great for cooking and entertaining and contains custom cabinetry, appliances, and a dining nook. Available for immediate move-in. Feel free to call or text (424) 400-7010 KEY FEATURES: Vanity Appliances included New A/C Large Windows/Natural Light Street parking only Pet Policy: Allowed Laundry: Shared LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease