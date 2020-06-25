Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4507 VARNA Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4507 VARNA Avenue
4507 Varna Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4507 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact Sam Narvell for all showings 310.729.0186 Need 24 hours showing notice, home has a dog and children at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have any available units?
4507 VARNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4507 VARNA Avenue have?
Some of 4507 VARNA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4507 VARNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4507 VARNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 VARNA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 VARNA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4507 VARNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
