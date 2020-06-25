All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4507 VARNA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4507 VARNA Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

4507 VARNA Avenue

4507 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4507 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact Sam Narvell for all showings 310.729.0186 Need 24 hours showing notice, home has a dog and children at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have any available units?
4507 VARNA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 VARNA Avenue have?
Some of 4507 VARNA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 VARNA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4507 VARNA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 VARNA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 VARNA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4507 VARNA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 VARNA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 VARNA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College