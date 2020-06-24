4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Peaceful Mid Century Los Feliz Condo ~~~ AMAZING VIEWS!! - BRAND NEW TO THE MARKET FROM...JMK REAL ESTATE: The Towers is a full service complex with 24-hour security, doorman, heated resort-style pool, sun deck, fitness center, saunas, recreation room and community laundry.



*Peace and serenity abound in this upper, north facing condominium in the exclusive Los Feliz Towers



*Walls of glass & mirrors and a full-length balcony create an inviting indoor-outdoor flow



*Open floor plan, high ceilings, expansive closets



*Remodeled bathroom with granite counter tops



*Dining area and custom kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets



*Central Heat & Air! Recessed lighting and dual stainless steel sink



*1 garage parking space - underground, gated, secure



*Tremendous Pool & Deck ~ Stunning Views of DTLA!



*On-site GYM! Workout then take a STEAM! Rec Room available for private bookings!*



*Walker's Paradise -- Little Dom's, House of Pies, The Dresden, Alcove, Home, Mess Hall, La Pergoletta, Lassen's, Griffith Park, The Greek.. The list goes on!



*LISTING AGENT...JOSH KEIMACH...310-513-3788 (mobile)* TEXT OR CALL



(RLNE3633927)