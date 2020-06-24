All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603

4455 W Los Feliz Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4455 W Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Peaceful Mid Century Los Feliz Condo ~~~ AMAZING VIEWS!! - BRAND NEW TO THE MARKET FROM...JMK REAL ESTATE: The Towers is a full service complex with 24-hour security, doorman, heated resort-style pool, sun deck, fitness center, saunas, recreation room and community laundry.

*Peace and serenity abound in this upper, north facing condominium in the exclusive Los Feliz Towers

*Walls of glass & mirrors and a full-length balcony create an inviting indoor-outdoor flow

*Open floor plan, high ceilings, expansive closets

*Remodeled bathroom with granite counter tops

*Dining area and custom kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets

*Central Heat & Air! Recessed lighting and dual stainless steel sink

*1 garage parking space - underground, gated, secure

*Tremendous Pool & Deck ~ Stunning Views of DTLA!

*On-site GYM! Workout then take a STEAM! Rec Room available for private bookings!*

*Walker's Paradise -- Little Dom's, House of Pies, The Dresden, Alcove, Home, Mess Hall, La Pergoletta, Lassen's, Griffith Park, The Greek.. The list goes on!

*LISTING AGENT...JOSH KEIMACH...310-513-3788 (mobile)* TEXT OR CALL

(RLNE3633927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 have any available units?
4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 have?
Some of 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 currently offering any rent specials?
4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 is pet friendly.
Does 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 offer parking?
Yes, 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 offers parking.
Does 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 have a pool?
Yes, 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 has a pool.
Does 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 have accessible units?
No, 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4455 Los Feliz Blvd. #603 does not have units with dishwashers.
