All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4443 Mammoth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4443 Mammoth Ave.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4443 Mammoth Ave.

4443 Mammoth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4443 Mammoth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY! 3BR + Bonus Rm w/garage + central A/C! (4443 Mammoth) - Sherman Oaks home available for lease + ready for move-in! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF of space + detached bonus room; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/breakfast bar + stainless steel stove/oven; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks; central heat + air; vaulted ceilings; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/gardener included; 1 car garage + large driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5228644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Mammoth Ave. have any available units?
4443 Mammoth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 Mammoth Ave. have?
Some of 4443 Mammoth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Mammoth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Mammoth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Mammoth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4443 Mammoth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4443 Mammoth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4443 Mammoth Ave. offers parking.
Does 4443 Mammoth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4443 Mammoth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Mammoth Ave. have a pool?
No, 4443 Mammoth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4443 Mammoth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4443 Mammoth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Mammoth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 Mammoth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College