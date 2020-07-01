4443 Mammoth Ave.

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! 3BR + Bonus Rm w/garage + central A/C! (4443 Mammoth) - Sherman Oaks home available for lease + ready for move-in! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 2.5BA + over 1500 SQF of space + detached bonus room; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/breakfast bar + stainless steel stove/oven; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks; central heat + air; vaulted ceilings; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/gardener included; 1 car garage + large driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5228644)