Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4442 RUSSELL Avenue

4442 Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4442 Russell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming craftsman-style home in the heart of Los Feliz Village available immediately! Airy and bright throughout, this home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, approximately 1,507 sq ft. Recently painted, has hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in the living room, air-conditioning, driveway for three cars, a separate laundry room (washer & dryer included). The backyard is flat, grassy, and has a deck. All appliances included. The garage is not included. Pets are okay. Live in Los Feliz and enjoy all that the village has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 RUSSELL Avenue have any available units?
4442 RUSSELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 RUSSELL Avenue have?
Some of 4442 RUSSELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 RUSSELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4442 RUSSELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 RUSSELL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4442 RUSSELL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4442 RUSSELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4442 RUSSELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4442 RUSSELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4442 RUSSELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 RUSSELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 4442 RUSSELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4442 RUSSELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4442 RUSSELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 RUSSELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 RUSSELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

