4442 RUSSELL Avenue

Amenities
Charming craftsman-style home in the heart of Los Feliz Village available immediately! Airy and bright throughout, this home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, approximately 1,507 sq ft. Recently painted, has hardwood floors throughout, fireplace in the living room, air-conditioning, driveway for three cars, a separate laundry room (washer & dryer included). The backyard is flat, grassy, and has a deck. All appliances included. The garage is not included. Pets are okay. Live in Los Feliz and enjoy all that the village has to offer!