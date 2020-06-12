4424 Whitsett Avenue

Amenities

The Studio City sophisticated end unit condo at Lumiere you have been waiting to lease is finally here! With a western facing view, you can enjoy your extra-large outdoor patio space to BBQ and watch the sunset. Built in 2009, this elegant 2 bed/2 bath residence boasts a spacious and open floor plan w/ gorgeous Carrera marble floors throughout main areas, stone fireplace, private covered patio, in-home laundry, gourmet kitchen upgraded with gorgeous backsplash, granite counter tops, separate kitchen island w/ bar seating, s/s Electrolux appliances, and large formal dining area perfect for entertaining. The master suite is extremely spacious w/ walk-in closet and soothing master bathroom including Carrera marble oversized bath & separate glass shower. Easy parking w/ 2-car subterranean garage spaces. Don't forget to experience and enjoy the amenities; Zen garden, outdoor fireplace, stone fountain, the indoor fully equipped fitness center and luxurious media room. This complex is very well maintained and the place you will want to call home! Situated in prime Studio City and located just blocks from Beeman Park, Studio City Library, Weddington Golf and Tennis, Ventura Blvd shopping and dining as well and close to Downtown LA.