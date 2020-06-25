4420 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Great Desirable 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse In Prime Sherman Oaks. W/Direct Access To 2 Car Attached Garage and Private Laundry and Storage Room. Living Room w/Gas fireplace. Wet Bar And Sliding Doors With Plantation Shutters To Patio Area. Remodeled Kitchen With Granite Counters, and a Sliding Doors To An Additional Private Patio Area Perfect For BBQ's. Upstairs Huge Master Suite With High Ceiling, Walk-In Closet And Remodeled Bathroom. The Second Bedroom Has It's Own Private Bathroom. A Block From Ventura Blvd, Easy Access To Freeways And Shopping. This Unit Is Turnkey, Charming, Excellent Condition! Low HOA, Don’t have units above or below. Must see!!APPOINTMENT ONLY. TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. 24 hour advance notice is needed. --- Tenant lease ends on 6/30/2019.