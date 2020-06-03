4401 DON DIABLO Drive

Amenities

Hillside living in historic Baldwin Hills Estates. A renovated modern urban retreat nestled on 6057 sq ft lot, featuring 3BD, 2BA & 2 car Attached garage.The 1900+ sq ft living/dining/den area has double fireplaces & is flooded w/ natural light from glass wall that opens out to entertainers dream Deck. Incredible views of SM mountains, Hollywood sign,Century City &+, from kitchen, Deck & Den. The chef's kitchen features quartz counters, wine cooler, gourmet appliances, self closing custom cabinetry & large island with built-in storage. The Master features his+her closets, ensuite luxurious MBath with soaking tub, walk-in shower with front & rainfall shower heads & dual floating vanity. 2nd bath, combined shower & tub, floor to ceiling mod tile & quartz counter vanity. Drought resistant front yard, small grassy area off deck in back, steps to Kenneth Hahn park, less than 6 miles to LAX,DTLA, MDR, Silicone Beach & Culver City. Set the NEST thermostat, put your bags down & U R HOME!