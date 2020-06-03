All apartments in Los Angeles
4401 DON DIABLO Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4401 DON DIABLO Drive

4401 Don Diablo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Don Diablo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Hillside living in historic Baldwin Hills Estates. A renovated modern urban retreat nestled on 6057 sq ft lot, featuring 3BD, 2BA & 2 car Attached garage.The 1900+ sq ft living/dining/den area has double fireplaces & is flooded w/ natural light from glass wall that opens out to entertainers dream Deck. Incredible views of SM mountains, Hollywood sign,Century City &+, from kitchen, Deck & Den. The chef's kitchen features quartz counters, wine cooler, gourmet appliances, self closing custom cabinetry & large island with built-in storage. The Master features his+her closets, ensuite luxurious MBath with soaking tub, walk-in shower with front & rainfall shower heads & dual floating vanity. 2nd bath, combined shower & tub, floor to ceiling mod tile & quartz counter vanity. Drought resistant front yard, small grassy area off deck in back, steps to Kenneth Hahn park, less than 6 miles to LAX,DTLA, MDR, Silicone Beach & Culver City. Set the NEST thermostat, put your bags down & U R HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 DON DIABLO Drive have any available units?
4401 DON DIABLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 DON DIABLO Drive have?
Some of 4401 DON DIABLO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 DON DIABLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4401 DON DIABLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 DON DIABLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4401 DON DIABLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4401 DON DIABLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4401 DON DIABLO Drive offers parking.
Does 4401 DON DIABLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 DON DIABLO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 DON DIABLO Drive have a pool?
No, 4401 DON DIABLO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4401 DON DIABLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4401 DON DIABLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 DON DIABLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 DON DIABLO Drive has units with dishwashers.

