Amenities

on-site laundry internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

This place is comfortable, privacy and style. In apartment you will find all you need for comfort stay . The rooms are all lovely, and well-appointed: a fully equipment kitchen with all appliances. An incredibly comfortable queen bed with clean sheets and pillow, and comfortable sofa in the living room. For your service- wireless internet, TV with Netflix, laundry in building. Close to Subway station, Restaurants, Bars, LACMA, all attractions of Los Angeles are very close .