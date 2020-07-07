436 West 51ST Street

Amenities

carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Gorgeous and cozy 2 bedrooms/1 bath unit newly renovated near freeways, USC, and Downtown LA. The house has been updated and features fresh paint throughout, new kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom, new light fixtures and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Carport and a long stretched driveway, 1 parking space included. The owner pays for water, trash, and lawn maintenance. Tenants are responsible for utilities and all operations of housing. Location Details: Close to USC and easy 110 freeway access!Leasing Details: 1-year lease (automatically becomes month-to-month after one year!) Required for Move-In: 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit ($2,500), No pets. Move-in date: as early as November 1st.