436 West 51ST Street
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

436 West 51ST Street

436 West 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

436 West 51st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous and cozy 2 bedrooms/1 bath unit newly renovated near freeways, USC, and Downtown LA. The house has been updated and features fresh paint throughout, new kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom, new light fixtures and laminate flooring in bedrooms. Carport and a long stretched driveway, 1 parking space included. The owner pays for water, trash, and lawn maintenance. Tenants are responsible for utilities and all operations of housing. Location Details: Close to USC and easy 110 freeway access!Leasing Details: 1-year lease (automatically becomes month-to-month after one year!) Required for Move-In: 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit ($2,500), No pets. Move-in date: as early as November 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 West 51ST Street have any available units?
436 West 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 436 West 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
436 West 51ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 West 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 436 West 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 436 West 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 436 West 51ST Street offers parking.
Does 436 West 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 West 51ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 West 51ST Street have a pool?
No, 436 West 51ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 436 West 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 436 West 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 436 West 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 West 51ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 West 51ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 West 51ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.

