4356 KINGSWELL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Supreme location. Natural, green privacy framed by palm trees at entrance path at the front area of home. A spot of calm in a Traditional home, while being in the heart of immediate access to the centrality Los Feliz Village. Generous layout with 4 bedroom and 3 bath layout. Expansive living room, with pronounced heightened ceilings, and offering configurations for a variety of different types of layouts. Common living areas defined efficiently and seperate from the bedroom areas. Well maintained kitchen with generous storage available. Master features prominent en suite room. Close proximity to DTLA, Hollywood and other NELA environs. Easy access to all recreation that Griffith Park has to offer as well as the perfect blend of charming neighborhood integrated with city bustle. Wonderfully suited for a cross section of lifestyles.