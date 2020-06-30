All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4356 KINGSWELL
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

4356 KINGSWELL

4356 Kingswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4356 Kingswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Supreme location. Natural, green privacy framed by palm trees at entrance path at the front area of home. A spot of calm in a Traditional home, while being in the heart of immediate access to the centrality Los Feliz Village. Generous layout with 4 bedroom and 3 bath layout. Expansive living room, with pronounced heightened ceilings, and offering configurations for a variety of different types of layouts. Common living areas defined efficiently and seperate from the bedroom areas. Well maintained kitchen with generous storage available. Master features prominent en suite room. Close proximity to DTLA, Hollywood and other NELA environs. Easy access to all recreation that Griffith Park has to offer as well as the perfect blend of charming neighborhood integrated with city bustle. Wonderfully suited for a cross section of lifestyles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 KINGSWELL have any available units?
4356 KINGSWELL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 KINGSWELL have?
Some of 4356 KINGSWELL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 KINGSWELL currently offering any rent specials?
4356 KINGSWELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 KINGSWELL pet-friendly?
No, 4356 KINGSWELL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4356 KINGSWELL offer parking?
Yes, 4356 KINGSWELL offers parking.
Does 4356 KINGSWELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4356 KINGSWELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 KINGSWELL have a pool?
No, 4356 KINGSWELL does not have a pool.
Does 4356 KINGSWELL have accessible units?
No, 4356 KINGSWELL does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 KINGSWELL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 KINGSWELL has units with dishwashers.

