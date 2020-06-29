4350 Via Dolce

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage sauna

SELF GUIDED TOURS WITH LOCKBOX ACCESS AVAILABLE. PLEASE CONTACT FOR INSTRUCTIONS Walking distance to beach, bike path and restaurants on Washington Blvd. Open floor plan w/ only one common wall. Unit gets afternoon sun and is located on a quiet residential street. Unit has new double-pane windows and sliding glass door opening to private balcony. Over 1500 sf includes large master suite, dual closets and bath w/ separate shower + tub + his/hers marble vanities. Breakfast nook/office home space plus separate dining area. Stacked washer/dryer in unit, plenty of closet space, two side-by-side covered parking w/ controlled access. Building just completed multimillion-dollar renovation and has two pools and sauna. Detached Storage unit included .approx. 3x4x10 in secure garage location. Flat screen mount and hidden electronics cabinet set up included. Owner pays Water, Gas, Last Month Rent and security deposit due lease signing. First Month rent due 5 days before move in date.