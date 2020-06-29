All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4350 Via Dolce
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM

4350 Via Dolce

4350 Via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

4350 Via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
SELF GUIDED TOURS WITH LOCKBOX ACCESS AVAILABLE. PLEASE CONTACT FOR INSTRUCTIONS Walking distance to beach, bike path and restaurants on Washington Blvd. Open floor plan w/ only one common wall. Unit gets afternoon sun and is located on a quiet residential street. Unit has new double-pane windows and sliding glass door opening to private balcony. Over 1500 sf includes large master suite, dual closets and bath w/ separate shower + tub + his/hers marble vanities. Breakfast nook/office home space plus separate dining area. Stacked washer/dryer in unit, plenty of closet space, two side-by-side covered parking w/ controlled access. Building just completed multimillion-dollar renovation and has two pools and sauna. Detached Storage unit included .approx. 3x4x10 in secure garage location. Flat screen mount and hidden electronics cabinet set up included. Owner pays Water, Gas, Last Month Rent and security deposit due lease signing. First Month rent due 5 days before move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 Via Dolce have any available units?
4350 Via Dolce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350 Via Dolce have?
Some of 4350 Via Dolce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 Via Dolce currently offering any rent specials?
4350 Via Dolce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 Via Dolce pet-friendly?
No, 4350 Via Dolce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4350 Via Dolce offer parking?
Yes, 4350 Via Dolce offers parking.
Does 4350 Via Dolce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4350 Via Dolce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 Via Dolce have a pool?
Yes, 4350 Via Dolce has a pool.
Does 4350 Via Dolce have accessible units?
No, 4350 Via Dolce does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 Via Dolce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4350 Via Dolce has units with dishwashers.

