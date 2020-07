Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage range oven refrigerator

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located in a gated, 4-unit building close to restaurants, shopping, and more! Hardwood floors throughout unit, tile in kitchen, washer/dryer hookups inside unit, with stove/oven and refrigerator included! For your convenience this unit includes a 1 car garage!! Available for immediate move in!



For more information please call Amy or Gabby (310)831-0123.

Contact us to schedule a showing.