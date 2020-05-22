432 North GARDNER Street

Amenities

JUST remodeled, large second-story unit in a private, secure duplex! This fully updated unit includes a chefs kitchen with new cabinetry and flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Large living room with high ceilings and large bright windows. New Master walk-in closet, Stunning Modern Master Bathroom, Gated private driveway, and washer/dryer included. 2 Bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, Generous closets, gleaming hardwood ?oors throughout, Central Heating & AC. Fantastic location, Walking distance to Jonny & Vinny's, Terroni, Joan's on Third, The Grove and Melrose Flea Market and Pan Paci?c Park. Live in the best neighborhood in Los Angeles!