Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

432 North GARDNER Street

432 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

432 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
JUST remodeled, large second-story unit in a private, secure duplex! This fully updated unit includes a chefs kitchen with new cabinetry and flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Large living room with high ceilings and large bright windows. New Master walk-in closet, Stunning Modern Master Bathroom, Gated private driveway, and washer/dryer included. 2 Bathrooms, 3 bedrooms, Generous closets, gleaming hardwood ?oors throughout, Central Heating & AC. Fantastic location, Walking distance to Jonny & Vinny's, Terroni, Joan's on Third, The Grove and Melrose Flea Market and Pan Paci?c Park. Live in the best neighborhood in Los Angeles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
432 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 432 North GARDNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
432 North GARDNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 432 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 432 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
No, 432 North GARDNER Street does not offer parking.
Does 432 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 North GARDNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
No, 432 North GARDNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 432 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 432 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 432 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 North GARDNER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
