Los Angeles, CA
4315 Reyes Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:43 AM

4315 Reyes Drive

4315 Reyes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Reyes Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sensational lease opportunity to reside amongst magical 270-degree views "South of Blvd" on a prime quiet cul-de-sac. Perched on a knoll at the conclude of a private driveway exposing panoramic visions that leave you breathless. Inside this light & bright floorplan, you’ll find an exquisite kitchen offering custom cabinetry, granite counters, quality appliances & a hand painted back splash from a renowned artist. Masterful garage conversion with ¾ bath provides multiple options to fulfill all your needs. Large master suite features a private bath & walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are ideal. Spacious living room, perfectly situated to capture the hypnotic surroundings affords a wall of glass to ensure you won't miss a thing. Outside, settle into a chair, savor a fine glass of wine & devour the mesmerizing sites of majestic mountains, rolling hills & the glistening Valley lights below. Truly an incredible environment to call home! Don’t forget about those great Tarzana schools too. Without a doubt, this should not be missed...Better Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Reyes Drive have any available units?
4315 Reyes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Reyes Drive have?
Some of 4315 Reyes Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Reyes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Reyes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Reyes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Reyes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4315 Reyes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Reyes Drive offers parking.
Does 4315 Reyes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Reyes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Reyes Drive have a pool?
No, 4315 Reyes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Reyes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4315 Reyes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Reyes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Reyes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
