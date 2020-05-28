4315 Reyes Drive

Amenities

Sensational lease opportunity to reside amongst magical 270-degree views "South of Blvd" on a prime quiet cul-de-sac. Perched on a knoll at the conclude of a private driveway exposing panoramic visions that leave you breathless. Inside this light & bright floorplan, you’ll find an exquisite kitchen offering custom cabinetry, granite counters, quality appliances & a hand painted back splash from a renowned artist. Masterful garage conversion with ¾ bath provides multiple options to fulfill all your needs. Large master suite features a private bath & walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are ideal. Spacious living room, perfectly situated to capture the hypnotic surroundings affords a wall of glass to ensure you won't miss a thing. Outside, settle into a chair, savor a fine glass of wine & devour the mesmerizing sites of majestic mountains, rolling hills & the glistening Valley lights below. Truly an incredible environment to call home! Don’t forget about those great Tarzana schools too. Without a doubt, this should not be missed...Better Hurry!