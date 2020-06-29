429 North SWEETZER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Incredible long term unfurnished or short term furnished lease opportunity in Beverly Grove. This secure, hedged and gated five-bedroom modern masterpiece has it all. Soaring ceilings and expansive open spaces. Flooded with light, the downstairs is an entertainer's dream with spacious living and dining rooms as well as a European chef's kitchen featuring Miele appliances. Disappearing doors allow the indoors to flow out to the rear yard with covered dining area, pool, and spa. Five bedroom suites including a sumptuous master with walk-in closet, spa-like bath, and a deck overlooking the yard. Three other spacious balconies provide additional outdoor spaces. Control 4 home automation, security camera system, speakers, automated shades, and an automated gate are just some of the convenient features. Desirable city location just a stone's throw from The Grove, world class shopping and dining, and Blue Bottle Coffee. Close proximity to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.