Los Angeles, CA
429 North SWEETZER Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

429 North SWEETZER Avenue

429 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

429 North Sweetzer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Incredible long term unfurnished or short term furnished lease opportunity in Beverly Grove. This secure, hedged and gated five-bedroom modern masterpiece has it all. Soaring ceilings and expansive open spaces. Flooded with light, the downstairs is an entertainer's dream with spacious living and dining rooms as well as a European chef's kitchen featuring Miele appliances. Disappearing doors allow the indoors to flow out to the rear yard with covered dining area, pool, and spa. Five bedroom suites including a sumptuous master with walk-in closet, spa-like bath, and a deck overlooking the yard. Three other spacious balconies provide additional outdoor spaces. Control 4 home automation, security camera system, speakers, automated shades, and an automated gate are just some of the convenient features. Desirable city location just a stone's throw from The Grove, world class shopping and dining, and Blue Bottle Coffee. Close proximity to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 North SWEETZER Avenue have any available units?
429 North SWEETZER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 North SWEETZER Avenue have?
Some of 429 North SWEETZER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 North SWEETZER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
429 North SWEETZER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 North SWEETZER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 429 North SWEETZER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 429 North SWEETZER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 429 North SWEETZER Avenue offers parking.
Does 429 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 North SWEETZER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 North SWEETZER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 429 North SWEETZER Avenue has a pool.
Does 429 North SWEETZER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 429 North SWEETZER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 429 North SWEETZER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 North SWEETZER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

