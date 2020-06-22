All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4275 S Normandie Avenue

4275 S Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4275 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You are going to love living in this beautiful home. The front yard is gorgeous with a nice green lawn that is enclosed with ornate wrought iron fencing. The front porch is perfect for relaxing during a cool summer night. The living room and dining room are spacious with newer hardwood floors throughout. Lots of kitchen cabinets, a breakfast nook, and interior laundry room also make this a perfect choice. As you step into the back yard, the lawn is manicured and the area boasts a new wood fence. You have to see the home to understand how pretty it is and the care that the owners have put into the home - you're going to love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 S Normandie Avenue have any available units?
4275 S Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4275 S Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4275 S Normandie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 S Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4275 S Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4275 S Normandie Avenue offer parking?
No, 4275 S Normandie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4275 S Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 S Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 S Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 4275 S Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4275 S Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4275 S Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 S Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 S Normandie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4275 S Normandie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4275 S Normandie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
