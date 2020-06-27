427 North Genesee Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Massive 1300+ SF Top Floor Corner 2BR + Office w/ Natural Hardwood Floors and Washer Dryer Hookup Ready! Super Prime Location right next to the Grove!! Superb location. Lots of windows bring in a ton of natural light. Unit stays cool because late 1920's Stucco construction. Art Deco Stunner. Small dogs only. Preferred if no pets.



- Natural Hardwood Floors

- Massive living area

- Tons of natural light

- Top Floor

- Large Bedrooms

- Ample Closet and Storage Space

- Stackable Washer/Dryer Hookup Ready!! Just get your own or bring your own!

- Parking for one vehicle (Car or Compact SUV only)

- Ample street parking



Local Employers:



NetFlix

Chase

Wells Fargo

City National Bank

Disney

NBC Universal

CBS

Electronic Arts Inc.

Pop Media Group

Doner

Viacom

Paramount Pictures

Sunset Bronson Studios

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Apple

Sony

Amazon

Microsoft

Google

YouTube

Nike

Verizon

WeWork

Equinox

Tesla

Zefer

BIG

Information Sciences Institute

Jam City

Joymode

Alpha Productions Inc

Happy Flap Inc

Liton Lighting

Flap Happy

1661 Inc

Spaces

Regus

J A P

Culver City Recording Studio

Walton Isaacson

Zoic

Steelhouse

Cunningham Group



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text only please to schedule showing, afternoon avail only 2-4pm)



12 month lease



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/427-n-genesee-ave-los-angeles-ca-90036-usa/01a92dd4-1662-415c-b07d-be57d27dd496



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5020948)