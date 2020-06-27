All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

427 North Genesee Avenue

427 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

427 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Massive 1300+ SF Top Floor Corner 2BR + Office w/ Natural Hardwood Floors and Washer Dryer Hookup Ready! Super Prime Location right next to the Grove!! Superb location. Lots of windows bring in a ton of natural light. Unit stays cool because late 1920's Stucco construction. Art Deco Stunner. Small dogs only. Preferred if no pets.

- Natural Hardwood Floors
- Massive living area
- Tons of natural light
- Top Floor
- Large Bedrooms
- Ample Closet and Storage Space
- Stackable Washer/Dryer Hookup Ready!! Just get your own or bring your own!
- Parking for one vehicle (Car or Compact SUV only)
- Ample street parking

Local Employers:

NetFlix
Chase
Wells Fargo
City National Bank
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
BIG
Information Sciences Institute
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text only please to schedule showing, afternoon avail only 2-4pm)

12 month lease

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/427-n-genesee-ave-los-angeles-ca-90036-usa/01a92dd4-1662-415c-b07d-be57d27dd496

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5020948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 North Genesee Avenue have any available units?
427 North Genesee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 North Genesee Avenue have?
Some of 427 North Genesee Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 North Genesee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
427 North Genesee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 North Genesee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 North Genesee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 427 North Genesee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 427 North Genesee Avenue offers parking.
Does 427 North Genesee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 North Genesee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 North Genesee Avenue have a pool?
No, 427 North Genesee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 427 North Genesee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 427 North Genesee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 427 North Genesee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 North Genesee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
