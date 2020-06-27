427 North Genesee Avenue

Amenities
Massive 1300+ SF Top Floor Corner 2BR + Office w/ Natural Hardwood Floors and Washer Dryer Hookup Ready! Super Prime Location right next to the Grove!! Superb location. Lots of windows bring in a ton of natural light. Unit stays cool because late 1920's Stucco construction. Art Deco Stunner. Small dogs only. Preferred if no pets.
- Natural Hardwood Floors
- Massive living area
- Tons of natural light
- Top Floor
- Large Bedrooms
- Ample Closet and Storage Space
- Stackable Washer/Dryer Hookup Ready!! Just get your own or bring your own!
- Parking for one vehicle (Car or Compact SUV only)
- Ample street parking
Local Employers:
NetFlix
Chase
Wells Fargo
City National Bank
Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
BIG
Information Sciences Institute
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (Text only please to schedule showing, afternoon avail only 2-4pm)
12 month lease
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/427-n-genesee-ave-los-angeles-ca-90036-usa/01a92dd4-1662-415c-b07d-be57d27dd496
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5020948)