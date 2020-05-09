All apartments in Los Angeles
4266 Hillcrest Dr

4266 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4266 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
TEXT MANAGER FOR INFORMATION (3107393777) AND A RETURNED PHONE CALL. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE. "ONE" LARGE PRIVATE BEDROOM WITH "DETACHED" PRIVATE BATHROOM RENTAL IN GORGEOUS MANSION IN THE HILLS. RENT FOR $1,275 PLUS 1/6 UTILITIES. Deposit Negotiable. Very classy black tie home with: Wi-Fi, gym, waterfall pool, view, and free guest parking and tenant parking!

SEE VIDEO TOUR OF HOME AND ROOM AT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xY0NR-yKCU
FACETIME OR IN PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE.

THIS IS A SHARED 6 TENANT 3 STORY MANSION IN THE HILLS WITH 6 SECLUDED PRIVATE BEDROOMS AND 6 PRIVATE BATHROOMS SIMILAR TO A RITZ CARLTON HOTEL: 6 total tenancies will be living in home that are professionals and work a lot. You have the privacy of an apartment due to well spaced bedrooms, yet the luxury of a spacious classy mansion. All six tenants' bedrooms have a different key and locked door.

LARGE KITCHEN HAS 6 SEPARATE REFRIGERATORS, CABINETS, SHELVES, AND DRAWS DESIGNATED FOR EACH OF THE 6 TENANTS.

SAVE ON GYM, PARKING, AND ENERGY COSTS! Free full home gym included. Plenty of FREE guest and tenant street parking (no parking passes required unlike most of Los Angeles). ENERGY SAVING HOME BECAUSE: Prorate utilities to 1/6. Water conserving top of the line washer/dryer. Many large double pane windows throughout the home with great lighting and air flow that keeps the heat, cool, and sound in. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Two separate central air conditioners / heaters / fan for upstairs and downstairs. Tankless water heater that conserves gas and does not run out of hot water. Robot floor cleaner/sweeper available for use.

THE LARGE PRIVATE BASEMENT BEDROOM RENTAL FOR $1,275 HAS: ceiling fan, great lighting with dimmer, 2 closets, large double pane window for great ventilation, and a beautiful private bathroom with contemporary bowl waterfall sink, glass shower, travertine walls and flooring. Room is not furnished.

HUGE ADDITIONAL FURNISHED COMMON SPACE INCLUDED: living room, family room, dining room, laundry room, large private back yard, full home gym, barbecue, and large open kitchen (i.e., granite counters, island stove, sink, overhead fan, Viking appliances, dishwasher.

RECENTLY REMODELED AND ELEGANTLY DESIGNED MEDITERRANEAN MANSION HAS: spectacular views of downtown LA, pool with city view and slide; waterfall Jacuzzi; large private outdoor balcony; wrap around indoor balcony overlooking living room that has a large skylight; beautiful glass blue light stair case and brass banister; 30 foot high living room ceiling with chandelier, indoor and out door water fountains, front outdoor blue light fountain, front and back garden landscaping, Greek armored statute, floors (travertine stone; hardwood), granite counter tops, three car garage, custom artistically painted mock marble walls and ceilings, and gorgeous custom crown molding, baseboard and wood work.

CENTRALLY LOCATED: in an estate community with a nice quiet neighborhood in the hills not far from: Beverly Hills, Hollywood, LA Airport, Beach, Marina Del Ray, Venice, Santa Monica, Playa Del Rey, Culver City, Westwood, Downtown LA, UCLA, USC, Loyola, and the 10, 90, 405 freeways.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4266 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
4266 Hillcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4266 Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 4266 Hillcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4266 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4266 Hillcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4266 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4266 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4266 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4266 Hillcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 4266 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4266 Hillcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4266 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4266 Hillcrest Dr has a pool.
Does 4266 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4266 Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4266 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4266 Hillcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
