4266 Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access

TEXT MANAGER FOR INFORMATION (3107393777) AND A RETURNED PHONE CALL. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE. "ONE" LARGE PRIVATE BEDROOM WITH "DETACHED" PRIVATE BATHROOM RENTAL IN GORGEOUS MANSION IN THE HILLS. RENT FOR $1,275 PLUS 1/6 UTILITIES. Deposit Negotiable. Very classy black tie home with: Wi-Fi, gym, waterfall pool, view, and free guest parking and tenant parking!



SEE VIDEO TOUR OF HOME AND ROOM AT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xY0NR-yKCU

FACETIME OR IN PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE.



THIS IS A SHARED 6 TENANT 3 STORY MANSION IN THE HILLS WITH 6 SECLUDED PRIVATE BEDROOMS AND 6 PRIVATE BATHROOMS SIMILAR TO A RITZ CARLTON HOTEL: 6 total tenancies will be living in home that are professionals and work a lot. You have the privacy of an apartment due to well spaced bedrooms, yet the luxury of a spacious classy mansion. All six tenants' bedrooms have a different key and locked door.



LARGE KITCHEN HAS 6 SEPARATE REFRIGERATORS, CABINETS, SHELVES, AND DRAWS DESIGNATED FOR EACH OF THE 6 TENANTS.



SAVE ON GYM, PARKING, AND ENERGY COSTS! Free full home gym included. Plenty of FREE guest and tenant street parking (no parking passes required unlike most of Los Angeles). ENERGY SAVING HOME BECAUSE: Prorate utilities to 1/6. Water conserving top of the line washer/dryer. Many large double pane windows throughout the home with great lighting and air flow that keeps the heat, cool, and sound in. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Two separate central air conditioners / heaters / fan for upstairs and downstairs. Tankless water heater that conserves gas and does not run out of hot water. Robot floor cleaner/sweeper available for use.



THE LARGE PRIVATE BASEMENT BEDROOM RENTAL FOR $1,275 HAS: ceiling fan, great lighting with dimmer, 2 closets, large double pane window for great ventilation, and a beautiful private bathroom with contemporary bowl waterfall sink, glass shower, travertine walls and flooring. Room is not furnished.



HUGE ADDITIONAL FURNISHED COMMON SPACE INCLUDED: living room, family room, dining room, laundry room, large private back yard, full home gym, barbecue, and large open kitchen (i.e., granite counters, island stove, sink, overhead fan, Viking appliances, dishwasher.



RECENTLY REMODELED AND ELEGANTLY DESIGNED MEDITERRANEAN MANSION HAS: spectacular views of downtown LA, pool with city view and slide; waterfall Jacuzzi; large private outdoor balcony; wrap around indoor balcony overlooking living room that has a large skylight; beautiful glass blue light stair case and brass banister; 30 foot high living room ceiling with chandelier, indoor and out door water fountains, front outdoor blue light fountain, front and back garden landscaping, Greek armored statute, floors (travertine stone; hardwood), granite counter tops, three car garage, custom artistically painted mock marble walls and ceilings, and gorgeous custom crown molding, baseboard and wood work.



CENTRALLY LOCATED: in an estate community with a nice quiet neighborhood in the hills not far from: Beverly Hills, Hollywood, LA Airport, Beach, Marina Del Ray, Venice, Santa Monica, Playa Del Rey, Culver City, Westwood, Downtown LA, UCLA, USC, Loyola, and the 10, 90, 405 freeways.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.