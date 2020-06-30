426 S SEPULVEDA BLVD 313

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage lobby

NOW SHOWING ~ BEAUTIFUL CONDO QUALITY 2-BEDROOM! - Property Id: 110584



Now showing. Beautiful 2-bedroom 2-bath, newly remodeled, washer/dryer inside! Top Floor Apartment.



~ $400 off 2nd month's rent! Move-in discount. Limited time offer ~



- Gourmet granite kitchen

- Stainless steel appliances

- Convection oven

- Built-in microwave

- New cabinetry

- Wood flooring

- IN UNIT washer/ dryer

- Central A/C and heat

- Balcony

- Large closet spaces

- Fitness center on site

- Rooftop lounge with BBQ and views of the Getty

- Tranquil lobby lounge with fireplace

- Option for additional parking spaces

- Coded access building and garage

- Underground, gated 2 (tandem) parking spaces

- Next door to Media Services Cafe



Convenient to 405/10 freeways, UCLA, Federal Building, Westwood Village, Brentwood etc.



(Some photos are of a comparable unit...)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110584

Property Id 110584



(RLNE5664851)