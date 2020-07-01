4214 Saugus Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very charming home in prime Sherman Oaks with great curb appeal south of the boulevard. The brick walkway leads to the covered front porch. Enter the living room featuring crown molding and smooth ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace and large window that provides ample natural light. The dining room is connected to the living room and features a large floor-to-ceiling window and French door that leads to the backyard. The bright kitchen boasts white shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops, corner sink with double windows and breakfast nook. Main bath has been updated with decorator tile and steam shower. The backyard includes a large, stone patio and hillside yard with stairs that lead to the garden. The home includes a dedicated laundry room with washer and dryer, a 2-car attached garage with extra storage and includes gardening services. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in their present as-is condition.