All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4214 Saugus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4214 Saugus Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

4214 Saugus Avenue

4214 Saugus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4214 Saugus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very charming home in prime Sherman Oaks with great curb appeal south of the boulevard. The brick walkway leads to the covered front porch. Enter the living room featuring crown molding and smooth ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace and large window that provides ample natural light. The dining room is connected to the living room and features a large floor-to-ceiling window and French door that leads to the backyard. The bright kitchen boasts white shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops, corner sink with double windows and breakfast nook. Main bath has been updated with decorator tile and steam shower. The backyard includes a large, stone patio and hillside yard with stairs that lead to the garden. The home includes a dedicated laundry room with washer and dryer, a 2-car attached garage with extra storage and includes gardening services. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in their present as-is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Saugus Avenue have any available units?
4214 Saugus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 Saugus Avenue have?
Some of 4214 Saugus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 Saugus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Saugus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Saugus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4214 Saugus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4214 Saugus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4214 Saugus Avenue offers parking.
Does 4214 Saugus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4214 Saugus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Saugus Avenue have a pool?
No, 4214 Saugus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Saugus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4214 Saugus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Saugus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 Saugus Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College