4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

- Great location in the hills and just minutes to downtown LA. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in secure access building. Bright corner unit with balcony in living room and 2nd bedroom. Large eat in kitchen with pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Dining area and large living room with recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and stall shower in master bathroom. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit and an incredible amount of storage. Building has community pool and spa and secured parking. Contact us to to schedule your viewing.



(RLNE4603964)