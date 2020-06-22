All apartments in Los Angeles
4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202
4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202

4210 via Arbolada · No Longer Available
Location

4210 via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
- Great location in the hills and just minutes to downtown LA. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in secure access building. Bright corner unit with balcony in living room and 2nd bedroom. Large eat in kitchen with pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Dining area and large living room with recessed lighting and gas fireplace. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and stall shower in master bathroom. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit and an incredible amount of storage. Building has community pool and spa and secured parking. Contact us to to schedule your viewing.

(RLNE4603964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 have any available units?
4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 have?
Some of 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Via Arbolada Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
