Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

4200 Parva Avenue

4200 Parva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4200 Parva Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Impeccably maintained neo-colonial with explosive, head-on ocean to downtown views. Beautiful wood floors, walls of glass and period tiles throughout. Step-down living room with fireplace and sliders to viewing deck. Formal dining room, den with built-ins, kitchen with quartz counters and rolled linoleum floors, laundry and 1/2 bath complete main floor. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs include master that has large private patio. On lower level there is a built-in bar and banquette that opens to large entertainment area. Large two car garage with storage. Within blocks of Griffith Park, Greek Theatre and the Los Feliz village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Parva Avenue have any available units?
4200 Parva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Parva Avenue have?
Some of 4200 Parva Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Parva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Parva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Parva Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Parva Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4200 Parva Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Parva Avenue offers parking.
Does 4200 Parva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Parva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Parva Avenue have a pool?
No, 4200 Parva Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Parva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4200 Parva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Parva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 Parva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

