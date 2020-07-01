4200 Parva Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Impeccably maintained neo-colonial with explosive, head-on ocean to downtown views. Beautiful wood floors, walls of glass and period tiles throughout. Step-down living room with fireplace and sliders to viewing deck. Formal dining room, den with built-ins, kitchen with quartz counters and rolled linoleum floors, laundry and 1/2 bath complete main floor. Three bedrooms and two baths upstairs include master that has large private patio. On lower level there is a built-in bar and banquette that opens to large entertainment area. Large two car garage with storage. Within blocks of Griffith Park, Greek Theatre and the Los Feliz village.