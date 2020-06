Amenities

A charming 2 bed, 1 bath in Solano Canyon is now available. Extremely close to Downtown LA, Dodger Stadium, Echo Park, and Chinatown. The unit comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, wall AC, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Pets okay with deposit. One parking spot included with rent. Come and see it today!