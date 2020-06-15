4167 KLUMP Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub media room

Beautifully located in prime Woodbridge Park, named top 10 neighborhood by Los Angeles Magazine, this updated home features an open floor plan, indoor outdoor flow to patios, living room with fireplace, large open kitchen with stainless built-ins, granite counters, center island and breakfast bar, spacious great room, private yard, master suite with spa tub, dual vanity, and walk in closet. The 4th bedroom and bathroom are nicely separated for privacy. Features include tank-less water heater, newer a/c, recessed lighting, Brazilian cherry wood floors, designer window coverings, and double pane windows. The detached bonus space is air conditioned with bathroom, and may work as a home office, craft room, media room, playroom or other creative use.