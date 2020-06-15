All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4167 KLUMP Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

4167 KLUMP Avenue

4167 Klump Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4167 Klump Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
Beautifully located in prime Woodbridge Park, named top 10 neighborhood by Los Angeles Magazine, this updated home features an open floor plan, indoor outdoor flow to patios, living room with fireplace, large open kitchen with stainless built-ins, granite counters, center island and breakfast bar, spacious great room, private yard, master suite with spa tub, dual vanity, and walk in closet. The 4th bedroom and bathroom are nicely separated for privacy. Features include tank-less water heater, newer a/c, recessed lighting, Brazilian cherry wood floors, designer window coverings, and double pane windows. The detached bonus space is air conditioned with bathroom, and may work as a home office, craft room, media room, playroom or other creative use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4167 KLUMP Avenue have any available units?
4167 KLUMP Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4167 KLUMP Avenue have?
Some of 4167 KLUMP Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4167 KLUMP Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4167 KLUMP Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 KLUMP Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4167 KLUMP Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4167 KLUMP Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4167 KLUMP Avenue offers parking.
Does 4167 KLUMP Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4167 KLUMP Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 KLUMP Avenue have a pool?
No, 4167 KLUMP Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4167 KLUMP Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4167 KLUMP Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 KLUMP Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4167 KLUMP Avenue has units with dishwashers.
