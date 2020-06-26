416 SPRING Street

Amenities

**STUNNING VIEWS** stylish 1b/1b loft at the coveted El Dorado Building in Historic Core! Your dream loft comes with maple color hard wood floors, built-in stainless steel Bosch appliances, Franke stainless steel under-mount, dual-compartmental kitchen sink, under cabinet lighting, Snaidero Italian Cabinets throughout, deep soaking tub, black granite counter tops throughout, washer /dryer, huge coat closet and wardrobe closet. Large balcony with Top of the World views looking Looking down spring st and upcoming park. RESERVED 1 car parking! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR $2350 WITHOUT PARKING. Hurry won't last!