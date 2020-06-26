All apartments in Los Angeles
416 SPRING Street

416 S Spring St · No Longer Available
Location

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**STUNNING VIEWS** stylish 1b/1b loft at the coveted El Dorado Building in Historic Core! Your dream loft comes with maple color hard wood floors, built-in stainless steel Bosch appliances, Franke stainless steel under-mount, dual-compartmental kitchen sink, under cabinet lighting, Snaidero Italian Cabinets throughout, deep soaking tub, black granite counter tops throughout, washer /dryer, huge coat closet and wardrobe closet. Large balcony with Top of the World views looking Looking down spring st and upcoming park. RESERVED 1 car parking! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR $2350 WITHOUT PARKING. Hurry won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 SPRING Street have any available units?
416 SPRING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 SPRING Street have?
Some of 416 SPRING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 SPRING Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 SPRING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 SPRING Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 SPRING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 416 SPRING Street offer parking?
Yes, 416 SPRING Street offers parking.
Does 416 SPRING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 SPRING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 SPRING Street have a pool?
No, 416 SPRING Street does not have a pool.
Does 416 SPRING Street have accessible units?
No, 416 SPRING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 SPRING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 SPRING Street has units with dishwashers.
