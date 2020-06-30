All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:49 PM

4159 REGAL OAK Drive

4159 Regal Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4159 Regal Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning entertainer's home on a cul-de-sac in one of Encino's most exclusive neighborhoods, the Royal Oaks.This five-bedroom home exudes an open floor plan layout, with its almost 4,500 square feet of living space, high ceilings, marble flooring, fireplace, french doors, updated kitchen, three-car garage, storage galore, great outdoor space, sparkling lap pool, spa, bult-in bbq, including unobstructed and panoramic city views.This home offers easy access to the freeways, few minutes away to Whole Foods, bars, shopping, restaurants, and the best the neighborhood, and Ventura Blvd have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 REGAL OAK Drive have any available units?
4159 REGAL OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4159 REGAL OAK Drive have?
Some of 4159 REGAL OAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4159 REGAL OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4159 REGAL OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 REGAL OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4159 REGAL OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4159 REGAL OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4159 REGAL OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 4159 REGAL OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4159 REGAL OAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 REGAL OAK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4159 REGAL OAK Drive has a pool.
Does 4159 REGAL OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 4159 REGAL OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 REGAL OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4159 REGAL OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.

