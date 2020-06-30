4159 REGAL OAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning entertainer's home on a cul-de-sac in one of Encino's most exclusive neighborhoods, the Royal Oaks.This five-bedroom home exudes an open floor plan layout, with its almost 4,500 square feet of living space, high ceilings, marble flooring, fireplace, french doors, updated kitchen, three-car garage, storage galore, great outdoor space, sparkling lap pool, spa, bult-in bbq, including unobstructed and panoramic city views.This home offers easy access to the freeways, few minutes away to Whole Foods, bars, shopping, restaurants, and the best the neighborhood, and Ventura Blvd have to offer!