4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub new construction

Stunning new Contemporary Farmhouse in prime Studio City neighborhood. This 2-story designer perfect fully furnished 5BR/4.5BA is available for lease. The open airy floor plan includes a spacious living room with a fireplace and dining area plus a sensational family room with fireplace opening to the patio, outdoor kitchen, grassy yard, pool, and spa. The gorgeous center island kitchen with breakfast room features Caesarstone counters, stainless appliances, wine cooler, walk-in pantry, and organizing desk. One bedroom suite and powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs is a dazzling master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, walk-in closets and a luxe bath, as well as three additional bedrooms - one Jack & Jill configuration with one bedroom used as an office plus guest suite. Other amenities include beautiful hardwood floors, two-zone HVAC and security system. Ideally located in Footbridge Square just one block from Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants. Available in August/September for 1 year lease term. Available furnished for $13,000 per month.