All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 2:47 AM

4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue

4150 Laurelgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4150 Laurelgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
new construction
Stunning new Contemporary Farmhouse in prime Studio City neighborhood. This 2-story designer perfect fully furnished 5BR/4.5BA is available for lease. The open airy floor plan includes a spacious living room with a fireplace and dining area plus a sensational family room with fireplace opening to the patio, outdoor kitchen, grassy yard, pool, and spa. The gorgeous center island kitchen with breakfast room features Caesarstone counters, stainless appliances, wine cooler, walk-in pantry, and organizing desk. One bedroom suite and powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs is a dazzling master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, balcony, walk-in closets and a luxe bath, as well as three additional bedrooms - one Jack & Jill configuration with one bedroom used as an office plus guest suite. Other amenities include beautiful hardwood floors, two-zone HVAC and security system. Ideally located in Footbridge Square just one block from Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants. Available in August/September for 1 year lease term. Available furnished for $13,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue have any available units?
4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue have?
Some of 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 LAURELGROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College