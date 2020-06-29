All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

4141 Glencoe Avenue 214

4141 Glencoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4141 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Unit 214 Available 05/15/20 1 Bed/1.5 Bath LOFT annual lease 1,370sf MDR 90292 - Property Id: 15623

4141 Glencoe Avenue 214 Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 | 1 BEDROOMS + 1.5 BATHROOMS

Please note: This is a true loft that offers floor to ceiling windows, so plenty of sunlight, & has no internal walls. It is one big open space with alcoves.

Built in 2008, this Loft has West facing exposures. Unit is located as furthest unit from the street as an end-unit. There are 54 units.

Details: floor-to-ceiling windows & concrete flooring throughout | one (1) shared wall w/neighbor | patio sliding glass door floor to ceiling | Viking appliances cook's kitchen | marble-top counters | big island on caster wheels | master bath w/ soaking bathtub, walk-in shower, his-her sinks | stacked washr/dryr |fully-outfitted gym | bike storage room | outdoor lounge w/BBQ grills, fire pit | gated & intercom-accessed community | sub garage w tandem 2-car parking space

Type: Single-story Loft
Terms: $3,900.00/Mo; $7,800.00 Move-In; 1yr Lease
Move-in: 5/11/2020
Showing: tbd
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15623
Property Id 15623

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

