Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit 214 Available 05/15/20 1 Bed/1.5 Bath LOFT annual lease 1,370sf MDR 90292 - Property Id: 15623



4141 Glencoe Avenue 214 Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 | 1 BEDROOMS + 1.5 BATHROOMS



Please note: This is a true loft that offers floor to ceiling windows, so plenty of sunlight, & has no internal walls. It is one big open space with alcoves.



Built in 2008, this Loft has West facing exposures. Unit is located as furthest unit from the street as an end-unit. There are 54 units.



Details: floor-to-ceiling windows & concrete flooring throughout | one (1) shared wall w/neighbor | patio sliding glass door floor to ceiling | Viking appliances cook's kitchen | marble-top counters | big island on caster wheels | master bath w/ soaking bathtub, walk-in shower, his-her sinks | stacked washr/dryr |fully-outfitted gym | bike storage room | outdoor lounge w/BBQ grills, fire pit | gated & intercom-accessed community | sub garage w tandem 2-car parking space



Type: Single-story Loft

Terms: $3,900.00/Mo; $7,800.00 Move-In; 1yr Lease

Move-in: 5/11/2020

Showing: tbd

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15623

No Pets Allowed



