414 North EDINBURGH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Splendid Spanish stunner in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in LA! This pristine, sun-drenched home offers 3 bedrooms + den or possible 4th bedroom, newly remodeled custom kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, 2 beautifully finished bathrooms, formal dining room, living room with soaring ceilings, classic arched windows, remote controlled fireplace, rich Oak floors throughout, central heating and air with Nest technology, new crown and base molding, updated systems including security system, landscaped front and back yards, finished garage great for office or gym. The luxurious comforts of a recently done home with the charm and character of an original Spanish bungalow. Located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood offering some of the best restaurants, shops and entertainment all within minutes of your front door.