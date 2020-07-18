All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
414 North EDINBURGH Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

414 North EDINBURGH Avenue

414 North Edinburgh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

414 North Edinburgh Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
nest technology
Splendid Spanish stunner in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in LA! This pristine, sun-drenched home offers 3 bedrooms + den or possible 4th bedroom, newly remodeled custom kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, 2 beautifully finished bathrooms, formal dining room, living room with soaring ceilings, classic arched windows, remote controlled fireplace, rich Oak floors throughout, central heating and air with Nest technology, new crown and base molding, updated systems including security system, landscaped front and back yards, finished garage great for office or gym. The luxurious comforts of a recently done home with the charm and character of an original Spanish bungalow. Located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood offering some of the best restaurants, shops and entertainment all within minutes of your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue have any available units?
414 North EDINBURGH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue have?
Some of 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue offers parking.
Does 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 North EDINBURGH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College