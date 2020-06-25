4125 SHELBURN Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Spanish style, newly remodeled 2 bdrm/1 bth house. Front house on 2 house lot. Gorgeous flooring throughout: newly refinished hardwood floors in living room & bedrooms / new tile floor in kitchen, breakfast room, laundry & bath. All new fans & electrical fixtures throughout. Living room has original non-working batchelder tile fireplace with surrounding built-in wood shelving. Ample cabinet space in kitchen with new tile counter tops and new fixtures. Full Bath (tub w/ shower) with new vanity & all new fixtures. Two built-in hallway linen closets and built-in drawers in bedroom. Washer/Dryer hook-ups already installed in laundry. Large front yard and separate tiled back patio area. Enclosed 1 car garage/storage space option may be available at additional cost. Pets are acceptable but must be approved.