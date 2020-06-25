All apartments in Los Angeles
4125 SHELBURN Court
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

4125 SHELBURN Court

4125 Shelburn Court · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Shelburn Court, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish style, newly remodeled 2 bdrm/1 bth house. Front house on 2 house lot. Gorgeous flooring throughout: newly refinished hardwood floors in living room & bedrooms / new tile floor in kitchen, breakfast room, laundry & bath. All new fans & electrical fixtures throughout. Living room has original non-working batchelder tile fireplace with surrounding built-in wood shelving. Ample cabinet space in kitchen with new tile counter tops and new fixtures. Full Bath (tub w/ shower) with new vanity & all new fixtures. Two built-in hallway linen closets and built-in drawers in bedroom. Washer/Dryer hook-ups already installed in laundry. Large front yard and separate tiled back patio area. Enclosed 1 car garage/storage space option may be available at additional cost. Pets are acceptable but must be approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 SHELBURN Court have any available units?
4125 SHELBURN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 SHELBURN Court have?
Some of 4125 SHELBURN Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 SHELBURN Court currently offering any rent specials?
4125 SHELBURN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 SHELBURN Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 SHELBURN Court is pet friendly.
Does 4125 SHELBURN Court offer parking?
Yes, 4125 SHELBURN Court offers parking.
Does 4125 SHELBURN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 SHELBURN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 SHELBURN Court have a pool?
No, 4125 SHELBURN Court does not have a pool.
Does 4125 SHELBURN Court have accessible units?
No, 4125 SHELBURN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 SHELBURN Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 SHELBURN Court does not have units with dishwashers.
